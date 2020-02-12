Penn State entered Tuesday’s contest against Purdue as the only team in the Big Ten with a winning record in conference road games.

Nonetheless, Pat Chambers knew that his team needed to start fast if the Nittany Lions were to have any chance of escaping Mackey Arena with another massive victory away from home, especially given Myreon Jones was missing his second straight game due to illness.

When Penn State knocked off Michigan, Nebraska and Michigan State in consecutive games on the road, the Nittany Lions either held a lead or trailed by one possession at the second media timeout.

Playing in a building in which Penn State was just 2-22 all-time to that point, Chambers was fully aware that a sluggish start could effectively knock his team out of the game before halftime.

“I talked to [the team] about the first four minutes of this game,” Chambers said. “I’ve watched every team that's come in here and it's been a massacre by the media timeout. With six minutes to go, [the deficit] is either 15 or 18 or whatever. So we knew how important getting to those media timeouts was going to be. We needed to be right there.”

As it turned out, the Nittany Lions had the exact opposite of a slow start.

Penn State came out with purpose, knocking down 3-pointers on four of its first eight possessions en route to holding a 12-6 lead at the first media timeout.

The Nittany Lions continued their early dominance in the four minutes that followed, holding a 17-10 lead at the under-12 media timeout.

Penn State’s first five made field goals were 3-pointers and the shooting barrage wouldn’t end there.

Once the Nittany Lions established a stranglehold on the pace of play, they only grew more confident. Chambers’ group connected on five more 3-pointers before halftime, including two in the final 60 seconds of the half to send Penn State to the break with a 12-point lead.

“Fortunately, we were in the lead, but I just wanted to be right there,” Chambers said. “I knew that we could give ourselves a chance if we could be right there, and we were.”

From that point forward, the disparity between the two teams only grew as Penn State rode its hot shooting to a fourth consecutive Big Ten road win, giving Chambers that elusive first-ever victory in West Lafayette.

“It’s taken me a long time, nine years, to finally get a win here,” Chambers said. “That’s a long time. This is an incredible home atmosphere.”

Instead of taking their foot off the gas at the start of the second half, the Nittany Lions went on a 13-2 run coming out of the locker room, extending their lead to 55-32 with 14:47 to play.

Once again, Chambers knew that his team would have to survive a furious push from the Boilermakers in the opening five minutes. And just like in the first half, the visitors took all of the air out of the building before Purdue could mount a comeback.

And even when the Boilermakers upped their defensive intensity in the final five minutes, forcing a couple turnovers and generating a couple of buckets in transition as a result, Penn State leaned on its experience to close out the game.

“I thought our guys were dialed into the game plan and we kept it together in the second half when things were starting to slip,” Chambers said. “That's the sign of a really good team.”

Prior to this season, Penn State was a combined 6-74 against Michigan. Michigan State, Nebraska and Purdue on the road.

The Nittany Lions have won at all four schools this season, as pointed out by Collegian digital managing editor David Eckert.

Penn State came into the season…1-23 @ Michigan State all time 2-21 @ Michigan 2-22 @ Purdue 1-8 @ Nebraska That’s 6-74. They’ve won at all four of those schools this season. — David Eckert (@davideckert98) February 12, 2020

For the first time since arriving in Happy Valley, Chambers has a roster of road warriors, guys who aren’t afraid to go into some of the most hostile arenas in the country, and emerge with season-defining victories.

Part of what sunk Penn State on the road in years past is that the Nittany Lions would take a couple of knockout punches in the first eight minutes of games and never recover.

But this season, Chambers and his team have learned from past experiences and in doing so, have flipped the script on what is possible for Penn State.

“I think we’re playing really well on the road [this season] because we have shared experiences from our senior leaders,” Chambers said. “Remember we started the Big Ten 0-10 last year. So, there’s a lot that we’ve learned from failure and setbacks. We’ve learned what we have to do on the road on a nightly basis.”