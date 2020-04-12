Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

A couple of years before it would have one of the more memorable seasons in program history, Penn State was desperately trying to keep its 2017-18 season alive in hopes of qualifying for the program’s first NCAA Tournament since 2011.

And the Nittany Lions were in a precarious position, as Pat Chambers’ group trailed Ohio State 68-67 in the waning seconds of the Big Ten Quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden.

But with its campaign on the line, two of Penn State’s premier players connected on a play that became an instant highlight of the decade for the program.

With less than 10 seconds to play, Tony Carr dribbled in the lane and was quickly doubled by two Buckeyes defenders.

However, instead of panicking, Carr found a cutting Josh Reaves for a game-winning dunk with 3.1 seconds to play, punching Penn State’s ticket to the Big Ten Semifinals and giving the Nittany Lions their third victory over Ohio State on the season.

The game-winning play was set up when Shep Garner made a crucial steal from Big Ten Player of the Year Keita Bates-Diop with 21 seconds to play.

Penn State elected not to call timeout as Garner found Julian Moore while on his knees, who eventually got the ball to Carr in the backcourt.

Chambers let his team play, and Reaves took advantage of a defensive breakdown as he flushed home Carr’s pocket pass and gave his team signature victory.

Ultimately, Penn State lost to Purdue the following day and fell short of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

But even after falling to the Boilermakers, this game could easily have served as the spark behind the Nittany Lions’ deep run in March, as Carr, Reaves and company would rattle off five straight victories en route to Penn State’s second-ever NIT championship a few weeks later.