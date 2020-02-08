Penn State is having one of its best regular seasons in program history, and the Nittany Lions were in-line to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament selection committee's in-season Top 16 on Saturday.

However, the Nittany Lions were left out of the Top 16 by the committee, despite having six quadrant-1 wins and a record of 17-5 on the season.

After the committee announced the Top 16, CBSSports bracketologist Jerry Palm analyzed the field and placed Penn State as a No. 5 seed, while also stating that the Nittany Lions a worthy of a spot on the No. 4 seed line.

The two Big Ten teams to make the Top 16 were Maryland and Michigan State, with the Terrapins checking in as a No. 3 seed and the Spartans coming in as a No. 4 seed.