Penn State vs Indiana, Harrar (21)
Forward John Harrar (21) celebrates during the game against Indiana at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. No. 24 Penn State defeated the Hoosiers 64-49.

 Aabha Vora

Penn State is having one of its best regular seasons in program history, and the Nittany Lions were in-line to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament selection committee's in-season Top 16 on Saturday. 

However, the Nittany Lions were left out of the Top 16 by the committee, despite having six quadrant-1 wins and a record of 17-5 on the season.  

After the committee announced the Top 16, CBSSports bracketologist Jerry Palm analyzed the field and placed Penn State as a No. 5 seed, while also stating that the Nittany Lions a worthy of a spot on the No. 4 seed line. 

The two Big Ten teams to make the Top 16 were Maryland and Michigan State, with the Terrapins checking in as a No. 3 seed and the Spartans coming in as a No. 4 seed.  

