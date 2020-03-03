In yet another game between Penn State and Michigan State that went down to the wire, this time the Spartans came out on top.

The Nittany Lions fell to Michigan State 79-71 in Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins’ final game at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday's game.

A tale of two halves

While Penn State owned the first half and went into the break with a 46-31 lead, Michigan State came out in the second determined to get back into the game — and that they did.

The Spartans outscored the Nittany Lions 24-3 in the first eight minutes of the second half to go up by six points as Penn State couldn’t find its offense.

Rocket Watts and Xavier Tillman led the way for Michigan State, combining for 41 points.

A three pointer from Watts with 10 minutes to play put the Spartans up by nine points, their largest lead of the game, but the Nittany Lions would crawl their way back to a two-point deficit with under five minutes to play.

But Michigan State would hold its own down the stretch as Penn State struggled to rebound and generate half court offense.

Early success from downtown

Penn State jumped out to an early double-digit lead on the back of an incredible shooting performance from beyond the arc.

Whether it was Seth Lundy, Myles Dread or Myreon Jones, the Nittany Lions seemingly couldn’t miss in the opening 20 minutes.

Penn State would enter the locker room with a 15 point lead having connected on 10-of-17 attempts.

Jones returned to his usual self as he knocked down four three pointers on as many attempts in the first half for 12 points.

The sophomore guard would finish with 16 total points on 4-of-9 shooting from downtown.

Dread added nine first half points as he also went perfect from the three point line on his three attempts. He would finish with nine total points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep.

The Nittany Lions hot shooting failed to carry over into the second half though, as they would finish 0-of-13 from beyond the arc in the second half after failing to convert on a single attempt.

Stevens struggles in final home game

Stevens’ last game in front of the Penn State faithful was far from his best, but his teammates showed up in the best way possible.

The senior forward couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half, going over 15 minutes before his first points, which came from the free throw line — he was 0-of-9 from the field at the half.

His struggles would continue into the second half where he missed his first 11 field goal attempts before breaking the cold streak with 12 minutes to play.

Stevens would find a bit of his offense later in the second half, but it was too little too late and he would finish with 15 points on 3-of-18 shooting.