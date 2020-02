No. 9 Penn State will once again be without guard Myreon Jones for Tuesday night’s matchup against Illinois.

The sophomore will be missing his fourth straight game due to an undisclosed illness according to the team. The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Jones, averaging just over 14 points-per-game, has been a huge part of the Nittany Lions success this season, yet the team has managed to go 3-0 in his absence.