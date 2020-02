For the sixth straight game, Penn State will be without the services of one of its most important players.

Sophomore guard Myreon Jones has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Rutgers as he continues to battle an undisclosed illness, according to CBSSports' Jon Rothstein.

Jones has been averaging over 14 points per game this season while shooting nearly 46 percent from the field in the process.

The Nittany Lions are 3-2 in Jones' absence.