BLACKSBURG, Va. — In its throwback pink and black uniforms, Penn State went to Blacksburg with a plan to keep its traditional winning ways intact against Virginia Tech.

The Nittany Lions easily routed the Hokies 75-55 to move to 3-1 on the season and pick up their first road win under interim coach Jim Ferry.

Coming off of its first loss of the season to Seton Hall Sunday, Penn State took no time to bolt out to a 17-3 lead and went into the half with a 19-point differential.

Forward Seth Lundy took a step back after two straight team-leading performances in the scoring column, failing to get on the board in the game while shooting 0-for-4 from the field.

Guard Myreon Jones made a game-high four three-pointers, finishing with 14 points and three assists in the fourth game of his junior season.

Binghamton transfer guard Sam Sessoms continued to make an early impact as a facilitator, scoring 10 points with two assists and two blocks off the bench.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s third win of the 2020 campaign.

Penn State early run anchors lead

More than 300 miles from the Bryce Jordan Center, the Nittany Lions killed the Cassell Coliseum home court advantage just minutes into the affair.

Buoyed by an impressive start from Izaiah Brockington, Penn State went on a 17-0 run after giving up an opening three-pointer from the Hokies on their first possession.

Brockington scored nine of the Nittany Lions’ 17 points on the run, helping his team to a lead it would never give up.

Four players — Brockington, Jamari Wheeler, John Harrar and Myles Dread — contributed to the 17-point scoring barrage.

Penn State went on to go on two more runs of six or more points to close out the first half with what would turn out to be an insurmountable 42-23 lead at the break.

Unlikely scorers shine for both teams

After finding the basket for the sixth time to give Penn State a 15-point lead in the first half, Izaiah Brockington looked at his defender and uttered one word to thank the Hokie for giving him a lane.

“Easy.”

Brockington scored 15 of his career-high 24 points in the first half, leading all scorers while tallying just eight points less than the entire Virginia Tech lineup in the opening 20 minutes.

The junior out of Philadelphia came into the contest averaging 10.7 points per game, good for fourth on the team.

But Penn State wasn’t the only one to get a scoring burst out of a role player.

Virginia Tech’s Jalen Cone scored eight points in the first half to keep his program somewhat in the game in just his second appearance of the campaign.

Cone finished with 11 points to lead Virginia Tech in scoring.

In Cone’s lone other appearance through five games, the sophomore scored just three points in the Hokies’ 64-57 victory over VMI.

Stark contrast in key stats

Heading into the locker room with a commanding 19-point lead, Penn State didn’t just dominate in the scoring column.

The Nittany Lions also bested Virginia Tech in steals, blocks, assists, turnovers and 3-point field goals.

With guards Wheeler and Sam Sessoms handling the majority of the ball-handling duties, Penn State committed just four turnovers — while forcing 14 from the Hokies.

Not all of the stats swung in favor of Ferry’s program, though.

The Nittany Lions failed to reach the free throw line until seven minutes into the second half, and only shot eight tries for the duration of the game while sending Virginia Tech to the line 18 times.