Penn State men's basketball will have to wait just a bit longer before it can get its 2020-21 season underway.

The Nittany Lions' season opener against Drexel, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been canceled due to coronavirus protocols according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Sources: Penn State's opener against Drexel on Wednesday has been cancelled due to COVID-19. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 24, 2020

Penn State men's basketball's official Twitter account confirmed the report of the cancellation.

The Penn State men’s basketball season opener against Drexel Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/PNMoSgtYtu — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 24, 2020

Penn State’s game against VMI is still reportedly scheduled to be played on Saturday.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.