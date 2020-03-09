After a season in which he was Penn State's second-leading scorer, Myreon Jones earned an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the conference media.

In 25 games this season, Jones averaged over 13 points per game on nearly 45 percent shooting from the floor.

The sophomore also shot nearly 41 percent from beyond the 3-point arc while playing over 28 minutes per game.