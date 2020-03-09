Penn State at Rutgers men's basketball, Myreon Jones (0)
Buy Now

Penn State guard Myreon Jones runs the offense in the game against Rutgers at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Jan. 7, 2020.

 Tyler King/Collegian

After a season in which he was Penn State's second-leading scorer, Myreon Jones earned an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the conference media. 

In 25 games this season, Jones averaged over 13 points per game on nearly 45 percent shooting from the floor.

The sophomore also shot nearly 41 percent from beyond the 3-point arc while playing over 28 minutes per game. 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags