No. 16 Penn State entered Wednesday in the midst of its first losing streak since early January, and was in dire need of a statement win against a Rutgers team who beat the Nittany Lions earlier this season.

And with Penn State in the comforts of the Bryce Jordan Center, the team was able to defeat the Scarlet Knights and get back to winning ways thanks to a tenacious effort throughout the night.

Pat Chambers' group played with a high level of intensity right off the opening tip as his team seemed to win every loose ball and defend at an elite level.

This led to Penn State finally getting back to controlling the first half, as it owned a 19-point lead while dominating Rutgers on both ends.

But the Scarlet Knights stormed back in the second half and nearly stole a win from the Nittany Lions, if not for some late-game heroics from Myles Dead.

Over the last few weeks, there seems to be a common theme which Pat Chambers has recognized through all of the success over this season.

The ninth-year head coach has preached all year that there is still room for growth with this group, and it looks as if that statement is finally coming to fruition as the Nittany Lions push toward the month of March.

“During the second twenty minutes of Indiana we played Penn State basketball, and for the first twenty minutes today I thought we played Penn State Basketball,” Chambers said. “If we can put that together that’s who we are, I’ve been saying that all year.”

What Chambers is saying couldn't be more true as Penn State has seen very few wins come with comfortability, but when you are in a conference like the Big Ten, that can be expected.

“I’ve seen nothing like [the Big Ten] is right now,” Chambers said. “It is my job that we stay in this moment and that we stay present on the task at hand, there is still a lot of basketball left.”

Although the Nittany Lions were able to survive a stern challenge from the Scarlet Knights, the team is hurting without starting guard Myreon Jones, who has been out with an undisclosed illness for the past six games.

Once Jones is able to return from the lineup, Penn State’s offense, which has been stagnant at times over these past few games, will improve thanks to the help of one of its key facilitators.

But the inconsistency doesn’t just come on the offensive end as the defensive discipline and communication has also gone through some rough patches over the past few games as well.

Pairing these two factors together and improving upon them will lead to the ideal forty minutes of Penn State basketball that Pat Chambers has been looking for since November.

“We need to tighten up some things on the defensive end, and then we can continue this process of getting better.”