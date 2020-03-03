With just two games remaining in the regular season, the road to a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament will come down to the final week for Penn State.

After falling to Iowa on Saturday, the Nittany Lions now need to win their final two games — against Michigan State and Northwestern — in order to automatically qualify for the quarterfinals on Friday, as opposed to playing in the second round on Thursday.

As of Monday, Penn State would play Purdue in the second round, but the Nittany Lions could rise to as high as second place in the Big Ten by the end of the week.

Here are three storylines to monitor as Big Ten play enters its final week.

Spartans heating up at the right time

At the start of the Big Ten season, Michigan State was expected to win the conference regular season title in dominant fashion.

However, it’s been a rocky season for the Spartans, as injuries and poor play knocked Michigan State out of the top 4 in the conference standings.

But after four wins in their last five games — three of which coming against ranked opponents — Tom Izzo’s side is peaking at the right time.

Cassius Winston is playing at an All-American level, Xavier Tillman is having one of the best stretches of his career, and the Spartans’ bench came up big in decisive victories over Iowa and Maryland over the course of the last seven days.

With the level of talent and experience that Michigan State carries, it’s hard to imagine that the Spartans won’t enter the Big Ten Tournament as the preliminary favorites.

Big Ten Tournament on the horizon

The 2020 Big Ten Tournament is just around the corner.

This year’s installment of the Big Ten Tournament will take place next week — from March 11-15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis — and the current league standings present a look at what the conference tournament will look like in one week’s time.

Michigan State or Maryland will likely be the favorite when odds open in the coming week, but the field will be as wide open as its ever been.

Wisconsin and Illinois have won six straight games and four straight games respectively, while Iowa and Ohio State are also serious contenders for the Big Ten title.

The lone wildcard is a team like Indiana, as the Hoosiers have played poorly on the road all season long, but will effectively have home games in each of their contests in Indianapolis.

If the Hoosiers can get a favorable draw, that momentum from playing in a partisan atmosphere could propel Indiana to a potential run to the semifinals.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Monday, and the Big Ten saw eight teams ranked in the Top 25, as the top half of the conference had a strong week.

Maryland was the only Big Ten team that remained in the top 10 of the AP Poll, as the Terrapins checked in at No. 9 this week following a win over Minnesota and a loss to Michigan State last Saturday.

Michigan State vaulted up to No. 16 after knocking off Iowa and Maryland in consecutive games, while Iowa remained at No. 18 after defeating Penn State last Saturday.

Ohio State rose to No. 19 after winning both of its games last week, while Penn State’s split against Rutgers and Iowa knocked the Nittany Lions down to No. 20 in this week’s edition of the poll.

Lastly, the final three spots of the AP Poll were occupied by Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan respectively. The Illini and the Badgers continued their winning streaks in the last seven days while the Wolverines fell in both of their contests.