In the span of 48 hours, Penn State’s postseason plans evaporated.

As recently as Wednesday, the Nittany Lions were still set to open as the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and were on course for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.

Additionally, Lamar Stevens was only seven points away from becoming Penn State’s all-time scoring leader, a feat he would have likely achieved in just a few minutes of game action.

However, that all came crashing down when the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring sports championships on Thursday.

There would be no Big Ten Tournament, and more importantly for Penn State, no shot at competing in the NCAA Tournament after putting together one of its best seasons in program history.

And even though the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee is in support of granting another year of eligibility for spring sport athletes and reportedly discussing doing the same for winter sport athletes, a decision is not final for players like Stevens.

In an interview with Stadium’s Jeff Goodman on Goodman’s podcast on Friday, Stevens reflected on the last couple of days with raw emotion.

“My initial thought after this is I was really hurt,” Stevens said. “Just being a senior, being a guy who hasn’t made the tournament in the previous three years and knowing it was coming to reality this year and not having any control over it, being seven points away from being the school’s all-time leading scorer, my heart broke, honestly.”

Stevens, and the rest of his teammates, were in a complete state of shock when they heard the news.

There was a team meeting in the locker room at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. It was one that involved a lot of tears, hugs and reminiscing.

When asked about what the NCAA could have been done instead of canceling the postseason altogether, Stevens was forthcoming about the pain that this decision would cause for players and programs alike across the country.

“I think they should have postponed it, or had a poll that goes out to all the players and coaches to see if guys are willing to miss graduation in May or in June and give us the opportunity to have some say, if we want to play at a later date,” Stevens said. “I know that I wanted to… And it’s not fair for the seniors, especially for somebody who may be in my position, who’s never been, and they finally made it. I think that would have been more beneficial, more a collective answer.”

Stevens will finish his career with 2,207 points, 875 rebounds and a career field goal percentage of 43.5 percent.

He was the most valuable player of the 2018 NIT and earned First Team All-Big Ten honors in consecutive seasons.

But his time at Penn State will seemingly come to an end without an NCAA Tournament appearance.

“I feel like I gave everything to this program, this school to get to that point, and I wanted that experience with my team and my coaches and just have that Penn State community be able to rally around us while we finally made the tournament, something we haven’t done in nine years,” Stevens said. “That was something I really had a lot of excitement for, something I was really proud of, and just to see it end in this way, it definitely hurts.”

Moving forward will be a difficult process for Stevens and the rest of this Penn State team.

Recent mock drafts have the senior forward going in later part of the second round, and he should be in position to fight for an NBA roster spot.

But for now, one of the best players in school history isn’t ready for his collegiate career to be over just yet.

“My mom sent me a text message, it’s just next chapter, but I’m not really ready to move on to that yet. I’m still envisioning me in that Penn State uniform, I’m still envisioning me having practice tomorrow morning,” Stevens said. “I’m not really ready to give that up right now, but I know soon I’ll have to, it’ll just come down to me training, getting ready for the next step.”

“For the next couple days, I’m still a college basketball player, I’m still part of this Penn State basketball team. It’s just not something I’m ready to give up on March 12th.”