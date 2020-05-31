Recent Penn State graduate and basketball star Lamar Stevens spoke at the Black Lives Matter protest in State College on Sunday.

The Philadelphia native spoke out against the recent issues of racism in the United States.

Former @PennStateMBB player and recent graduate @LamarStevens11 speaks during the State College Black Lives Matter protest pic.twitter.com/UOStbhOQKW — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) May 31, 2020

“It’s not black versus white, It’s not black versus Asian, It’s not black versus Indian, It’s not black versus Spanish”, Stevens said. “It’s everybody against racism.”

Stevens then talked about what it’s like to be black in America and the feeling of having to hug his mom goodbye every time he leaves, not knowing if it will be the last time he sees her.

Lastly, he led the crowd of protesters in a chant commemorating George Floyd, whose death is what sparked many of these protests across the U.S.