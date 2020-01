After snapping its three-game losing streak with a win over Ohio State last Saturday, Penn State will look to win its second straight Big Ten game against an opponent that has been struggling of late.

The Nittany Lions will take on Michigan at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network from the Crisler Center.

Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi will be on the radio call for the Penn State Sports Network. The game will also be streamed on BTN2Go and the Fox Sports app.