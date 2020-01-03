After cruising against a couple of inferior opponents in its last two games, No. 21 ranked Penn State is set to resume conference play against No. 25 Iowa with the game taking place at the historic Palestra in Philadelphia.

The Nittany Lions have not gone to the Palestra since they beat Michigan State in January of 2017, and after a two-year absence, the fans have responded by selling out all tickets in what is sure to be a raucous atmosphere at the “Cathedral of Basketball.”

Pat Chambers’ group will need all the help it can get from the home crowd, as Iowa, like Penn State, has had a special season of its own.

Hawkeye big man Luka Garza has been sensational this season and has not only put himself in the All-Big Ten conversation but is receiving national recognition as well.

The key matchup to watch will surely be Garza against the Philly native Mike Watkins who has been playing like an All-Conference defender in his senior season.

Watkins’ teammates and coaches have stressed all year that Watkins’ defense has been a large reason for the Nittany Lions’ success.

And with the Big Ten’s leader in blocks facing off against the conference’s best scorer, this battle will have a tremendous impact on the outcome of the game.

Lamar Stevens will surely be ready to make his usual impact as he has had success in the Palaestra going back to his high school days at Roman Catholic.

The senior forward won a Philadelphia Catholic League title at the Palestra in 2016 aside former Penn Staters Tony Carr and Nazeer Bostick and was also a part of the team’s 2017 victory over the Spartans.

Stevens should end up taking advantage of some matchups the Hawkeyes throw at him as they tend to go with some smaller lineups to build around Garza.

But also like the Nittany Lions, Iowa tends to play fast, a pace that Penn State likes and point guard Jamari Wheeler tends to thrive in.

Although Wheeler’s scoring hasn’t come in large bunches, his ability to set the pace on offense and cover opposing point guards has been critical this season.

These teams have a number of similarities and the Big Ten matchup will ultimately come down to winning the turnover battle and setting the pace early.

The game tips off on Saturday at 2 p.m.