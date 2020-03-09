After checking in at No. 20 last week, Penn State was not ranked in this week’s edition of the AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions played two games in the last six days and lost both by double digits, falling to Michigan State and Northwestern. Their record sits at 21-10 on the year and 11-9 in the Big Ten.

The received 42 votes in the poll.

Penn State will hit the road to face either Nebraska or Indiana in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, as the Nittany Lions will look to start the postseason on the right foot.