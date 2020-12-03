Myles Dread played hero for Penn State on Wednesday night as his buzzer beating three-pointer gave the Nittany Lions a crucial 72-69 win over VCU
The shot was featured on SportCenter’s top-10 plays and was No. 7 on Thursday’s countdown.
ICYMI: Myles Dread's (@mylesd12_) 3rd career game-winner was No. 7️⃣ on @SportsCenter's Top 10 plays! pic.twitter.com/kGaTT9zj9y— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) December 3, 2020
Despite Dread being held scoreless throughout the entire game, he was able to knock down the jumper from beyond the arc that sent Penn State to 2-0 on the season.
