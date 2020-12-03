Penn State Men's Basketball vs VCU, Dread (2)
Guard Myles Dread (2) attempts a shot during Penn State men’s basketball’s game against Virginia Commonwealth University at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Penn State won 72-69.

 Lily LaRegina

Myles Dread played hero for Penn State on Wednesday night as his buzzer beating three-pointer gave the Nittany Lions a crucial 72-69 win over VCU

The shot was featured on SportCenter’s top-10 plays and was No. 7 on Thursday’s countdown.

Despite Dread being held scoreless throughout the entire game, he was able to knock down the jumper from beyond the arc that sent Penn State to 2-0 on the season.

