Myles Dread played hero for Penn State on Wednesday night as his buzzer beating three-pointer gave the Nittany Lions a crucial 72-69 win over VCU

The shot was featured on SportCenter’s top-10 plays and was No. 7 on Thursday’s countdown.

Despite Dread being held scoreless throughout the entire game, he was able to knock down the jumper from beyond the arc that sent Penn State to 2-0 on the season.

