Penn State has formally announced start times to its remaining scheduled conference games in the month of December.

After defeating VCU 72-69 on Wednesday, the Nittany Lions will have three remaining contests in December.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines on December 13 which is now scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Penn State will return to Happy Valley on December 23 to host Illinois with a scheduled tip time of 6:30 p.m.

Interim head coach Jim Ferry and company will wrap up 2020 by traveling to Indiana on December 30. That contest is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

All three remaining Penn State games in December are viewable on the Big Ten Network.

