Before 15,261 people entered the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday afternoon, you could feel the juice in the arena as early as an hour before tip-off as students and fans flooded into both the upper and lower bowls.

It’s Penn State’s first sellout since 2011, and fans were eager to be a part of an atmosphere that has not been felt in Happy Valley in a long time.

The fans didn’t want to hold back this afternoon, as they looked to make the large BJC feel like a compact gym that makes the opposition as uncomfortable as possible.

But this would all not be possible if not for the effort of Pat Chambers and the rest of the program, as they had to go through years of struggles to climb this rocky mountain.

“The program is on the upswing,” longtime Penn State fan Joel Confer said. “I think it's important that we show up because now we are getting recognized across the country.”

That type of support though, doesn’t come if the Nittany Lions aren’t putting out a winning product.

While this is something the program has been working towards for years, the sense of pride doesn’t come unless the results speak for themselves — and so far this season, they have.

“It’s awesome to see us have a winner,” Confer said. “Whenever you have a winner you’re gonna get a crowd out of it. We were never looked at as a basketball school, but now we are getting some recognition thanks to coach Chambers who’s done a tremendous job.”

The quick turnaround has not only inspired the Nittany Lion fanbase to show out, but also shed light on the Legion of Blue, Penn State’s student-run fanbase.

“The atmosphere seems crazy so far, it’s been a quick turnaround and it’s looking good for the Tournament,” Penn State sophomore Dylan Orenstein said. “The players are gonna feed off the energy, and it's cool to see just such a big turnaround.”

Today’s sellout not only displays the passion that Penn Stater has for all of its athletic programs, but also the hunger for basketball that the school has had over the entirety of the program's history.

Plus, it will be an event that could inspire some of the country’s premier, young basketball talent to give Penn State a shot at possibly being a basketball destination.

“It’s the first sellout in eight years, it’s great and it should lead to some good recruiting,” fan Jeff Hoffman said.” ”But it's all about talent and winning, when you do that then you just try to keep it going.”

Even a regular at the BJC knows that days like today don’t come all the time.

Ethan Cook, better known as the PSU TV guy, was in awe of the atmosphere right before tip-off and was extremely happy for the man who has led this program through some of its darkest days.

“Quite honestly coach Chambers deserves all of this and to see Penn State recognized as a contender for March Madness just means a lot,” Cook said. “But Penn state fans are extremely loyal. It just says everything about the fanbase.”