As of Monday, Penn State will be without an experienced member of its backcourt for tomorrow’s season opener against University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

The team announced Monday that graduate transfer Curtis Jones Jr. has not yet received the waiver from the NCAA which he requires to suit up for the Nittany Lions, and that the team has not yet received an update on a timetable from collegiate athletics’ governing body. However, there is still a hope that Jones Jr. receives the waiver prior to tomorrow night's opener.

Jones Jr., who spent his freshman season and seven games of his sophomore season at Indiana before transferring to Oklahoma State for his third year of eligibility, joined the Nittany Lions after Rasir Bolton’s transfer to Iowa State over the summer opened a roster spot.

After Jones Jr. didn’t suit up for Penn State’s exhibition game against Delaware on Oct. 27, Chambers said that even though Jones Jr. does have a year of eligibility remaining, the team was waiting on a special waiver from the NCAA which was required because Jones Jr. is a double-transfer.

Jones Jr., a combo guard from Richmond, Virginia, is expected to feature prominently in the Nittany Lions’ backcourt.

In 63 career games, he’s shot 32.2 percent from beyond the arc and averages 5.1 points per contest, but his scoring numbers increased during his year with the Cowboys.