After a critical victory against Alabama, Pat Chambers simply had one thing to say about his star Lamar Stevens.

The nine-year veteran coach stated emphatically that “Lamar Stevens played like a big-time player.”

And while many people would credit that to his offensive output and scoring, his defensive value often flies under the radar but is a critical part of what makes Stevens a program cornerstone.

In Penn State’s matinee matchup against Alabama, the defensive presence of Stevens may very well have been the reason that the offensively sluggish Nittany Lions pulled out a two-point victory and advanced their record to an impressive 9-2.

Not only did the Philadelphia native finish the game with five blocks to go along with a pair of steals, but he disrupted Alabama’s offensive sets time and time again with his uncanny ability to guard anybody on the court.

“Lamar can cover a guard and that’s why he is gonna play on the next level,” Chambers said. “He can guard anyone one through five and that why he is a special talent.”

Chambers has built a program filled with athletes who can defend at multiple positions, and Stevens’ work on the non-scoring end of the court has been a centerpiece of his senior campaign.

And even when his scoring isn’t at his normal clip, the veteran big man finds a way to make an impact on a nightly basis and continues to lead by example for the rest of the team.

“The fact that your best player wants to play defense at all is fantastic,'' Chambers said. “In the NBA they call it a two-way player, but there are ten guys on the floor; this isn’t football.”

Stevens not only defends at an elite level to help his team win games but he says that his play often for personal pride as he does not like opponent buckets coming at his expense.

“It's something I definitely take pride in,” Stevens said, “and I felt like we needed that in this game.”

Keep in mind this statement is coming from someone who played over 38 minutes in the win on Saturday and is constantly the focal point of every team’s game plan, including the Crimson Tide’s.

And while they are trying to stop him from getting his way, the feeling is mutual for Stevens.

“I take it personal,” Stevens said. “I never want anyone to score on me and if they do I’m upset every time.”

The preseason All-Conference nominee continues to lead the charge on both ends of the floor, and in a conference like the Big Ten, his special abilities on defense may just be what takes Penn State basketball to the next level.

“With Lamar coming back [this season], there is even more belief,” Chambers said. “There’s even more confidence that we can do something special.“