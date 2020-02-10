After checking in at No. 22 last week, Penn State has vaulted up to No. 13 in this week’s edition of the AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions played two games in the last seven days and won hard-fought battles over Michigan State and Minnesota, improving to 18-5 on the year and 8-4 in the Big Ten.

Penn State will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana for a date with Purdue on Tuesday, before coming home to face Northwestern on Saturday, as the Nittany Lions will look to improve to 10-4 in the Big Ten this season.

Overall, there were four Big Ten teams ranked in Monday’s edition of the AP Poll.