Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens is in contention for one of the nation’s most prestigious collegiate awards.

Stevens was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list, which features the 46 most talented players in college basketball.

This is the first watch list that has been released by the US Basketball Writer’s Association, and a winner will be selected at the Final Four in April.

The Nittany Lions’ star is averaging 17.5 PPG so far this season and has been one of the primary reasons why Penn State has gotten out to its hot 7-1 start.