Penn State is virtually a lock to qualify for its first NCAA Tournament since 2011 and bracketologists are mostly in agreement on where the Nittany Lions stand in relation to the rest of the field.

At this point in the season, most of the experts agree that Penn State will be in the field of 68, and are slated to be a No. 4 seed.

According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Nittany Lions should be a No. 4 seed in the East Region and would play North Texas in the opening round of the tournament in Sacramento, California.

CBSSports’ Jerry Palm agrees with Lunardi, stating that Penn State is currently a No. 4 seed and would play No. 13 New Mexico State in the first round. As of this week, San Diego State is the No. 1 seed in the East Region.

However, longtime bracketologist Andy Katz believes that Penn State is currently a No. 5 seed in the West Region. The Nittany Lions would be slated to play Stephen F. Austin in Spokane in the opening round, before possibly matching up against No. 4 seed Oregon.

SB Nation’s Chris Dobbertean has Penn State as a No. 5 seed in his bracket projections, while The Athletic’s Brian Bennett pegged the Nittany Lions as a No. 6 seed in the most recent edition of his bracketology series.