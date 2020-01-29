As No. 24 Penn State comes off a seven-day break, it will have a tough home test on Wednesday that also has serious implications in the Big Ten standings.

The newly-ranked Nittany Lions will face Indiana at the Bryce Jordan Center in what is just another punch from the Big Ten gauntlet this season.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has 12 of the 14 Big Ten teams in his current Bracketology mock bracket, with Penn State as a No. 6 seed and the Hoosiers as a No. 8 seed.

With all of the talent and depth in the conference, the Big Ten standings have fluctuated throughout the season.

But the Hoosiers have managed to stay afloat by getting some marquee wins over some of the most talented teams in the conference.

This is including Indiana’s season-defining home victory against then No. 11 Michigan State that occurred less than a week ago.

So once again, the Nittany Lions have their hands full with another conference showdown against a quality conference opponent but Pat Chambers feels that his team can’t worry about the other talented sides in the

“I try not to talk about other programs and other teams,” Chambers said. "It's not about them its about us and what our mindset is."

Penn State needs to continue to ride on the shoulders of star forward Lamar Stevens who’s averaging just under 17 points paired with seven boards.

Stevens’ improved jump shot as well as his lockdown defense on the other end have allowed him to flourish this season and continue to be an All-Big Ten first team candidate.

"Lamar wants to win, he understands that it's not always about scoring," Chambers said. "He can guard anyone one through five and that’s why he will play at the next level."

The senior will face Indiana’s own blossoming forward as freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is the Hoosiers leading scorer at 14 points per-game, will be matched up on Stevens.

The game has a late start of 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network