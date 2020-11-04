Men's Basketball, Forward John Harrar (21)
Penn State has its opening day opponent for the upcoming college basketball season.

The Nittany Lions will host Rider on Nov. 25 to kick off the 2020-21 season, according to a report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

The report listed tentative opening day opponents for dozens of college programs around the country after Goodman reached out to schools individually.

The Nittany Lions are 3-2 all-time against Rider, but have lost their last two meetings against the Broncs, most recently in 2017 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State’s Big Ten schedule has not been released at this point.

As of right now, the Nittany Lions' other nonconference game that is currently scheduled for this season is a trip to Virginia Tech on Dec. 8 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

