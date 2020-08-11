Just days away from the start of the NBA playoffs, former Penn State forward Josh Reaves hit a major milestone on Monday.

Reaves, now with the Dallas Mavericks, scored his first career points on a layup off an assist from teammate Seth Curry.

The Mavs currently hold the seventh seed in the Western Conference and have secured a spot in the playoffs that start on Aug. 16.

Reaves scored 913 points while also totaling 214 steals and 69 blocks in his Nittany Lion career before going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.

