With just over nine minutes to play in the second half and No. 23 Iowa holding a five-point lead over No. 21 Penn State, Luka Garza got the ball on the low block, and spun toward the rim.

Shrugging off resistance from Penn State’s interior defense, Garza ducked under the basket and kissed the ball off the glass, extending the Hawkeyes lead to 68-61 and giving Garza 29 points in 25 minutes.

This was the end result to a lot of Iowa possessions during the majority of Saturday’s game at the Palestra. Even when the Nittany Lions would defend the initial shot well, Iowa would grab a key offensive rebound and find Garza underneath, Joe Toussaint in the lane or Joe Wieskamp on the perimeter for second-chance looks.

In fact, it seemed as if the Hawkeyes could get whatever they wanted on each trip down the floor. Iowa was shooting greater than 50 percent from the field for most of the first 30 minutes, and had connected on 10 of its first 20 attempts from beyond the three-point arc en route to building a seven point lead.

While the game was within striking distance on paper, the three-possession advantage felt almost insurmountable, especially because Garza continued to terrorize the Nittany Lions inside.

“I mean look, Garza is a heck of a player,” Chambers said. “Look at what he did tonight, he was tremendous. I actually think Mike [Watkins] was so jacked up to play a guy like Garza that I think he psyched himself out a little bit… We didn’t have that same Mike Watkins that had been playing so well all season long.”

But Chambers has always been a head coach who has hung his hat on the defensive side of the ball, and his team was not about to shy away from the challenge of slowing down Garza, Wieskamp and the rest of the Iowa attack.

After Garza made a second-chance layup to give Iowa a 74-69 lead with 6:07 remaining, Penn State put the clamps on one of the conference’s best players.

In the final six minutes, the Nittany Lions put together one of their best defensive stretches of the season, turning a game on the brink of defeat into a defensive clinic. Chambers’ group also held Garza — the Big Ten’s leading scorer — to just one point along the way.

“We came out and got the stops that we needed to in the last five or so minutes,” Chambers said. “We were able to find a way, and I thought our mental toughness and mental conditioning really shined when we were down by seven [points], and then down by six. We didn’t panic.”

The stout defensive effort put forth by Penn State’s defense would quickly translate into success on the offensive end.

After the Nittany Lions went through two extended scoring droughts midway through the period — the second of which came during a 12-4 Iowa run that gave the visitors their largest lead of the contest — the final six minutes saw the hosts outscore the Hawkeyes by a 20-12 margin.

Suddenly, it was Penn State that was collecting the timely rebounds and coming up with backbreaking second chance points, including a Mike Watkins putback dunk that drew Garza’s third foul and send the Palestra crowd into a frenzy.

As Penn State’s defensive intensity ratcheted up, it also clearly had an impact on Iowa’s shot selection.

Watkins’ presence at the rim was felt in the game’s final minutes, and points in the paint became hard to come by for the Hawkeyes, resulting in five consecutive 3-pointers missed by Iowa, all of which were well contested.

“We got to the free throw line and I thought we had pretty good looks down the stretch,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “That [missed 3-pointer] from Ryan [Kriener] with the game still in reach there at the end, that’s not what we wanted. But I thought we drove the ball and tried to get the ball to Luka as much as we could.”

While most of the game wasn’t exactly a vintage defensive performance for a Pat Chambers team, what the final stretch did illustrate was Penn State’s defensive versatility.

The Nittany Lions can go small and put pressure on the ball, they can create turnovers and turn defense into offense with the quickness of their guards, all while possessing one of the best shot blockers in the nation in Watkins.

It all came together in the final six minutes on Saturday, but a defense this talented and adaptable will continue to factor into Penn State’s success in Big Ten play, and potentially the NCAA Tournament.

“[Penn State] has always played really hard defensively, and that hasn’t changed,” McCaffery said. “The difference is now they have more length and depth throughout the lineup. They put pressure on the ball, put pressure on your cuts and really make it hard on your screen action. But Pat’s teams have always been like that.”