After an eight-game winning streak that catapulted Penn State into the top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time since 1996, the last five games have featured four frustrating losses for the Nittany Lions, the last of which came on Senior Night at the Bryce Jordan Center.

But even though Penn State was a sizable favorite, the Nittany Lions were unable to get back into the win column on Saturday, falling to Northwestern 80-69 in Evanston, Illinois to end the regular season with their fifth loss in six games.

With the loss, Penn State improved to 21-10 on the year and 11-9 in the Big Ten. The victory also temporarily moves Pat Chambers’ group down into eighth place in the conference standings.

The last time the Nittany Lions took the floor, they blew a 19-point lead to Michigan State in what was the largest comeback in Big Ten play this season.

And that carried over into the opening minutes of Saturday’s contest, with the Wildcats scoring the first 10 points of the game and Penn State missing its first seven shots to start the day.

Penn State’s offensive misery would continue throughout the first 10 minutes, as Northwestern held leads of 16-4 and 18-6 respectively.

However, the Nittany Lions eventually rebounded from their abysmal shooting start, closing the first half on a 28-16 run to knot the score up at 34 heading into the break.

The Penn State run was punctuated by a handful of much-needed 3-pointers from Myles Dread and Curtis Jones Jr.

Dread knocked down the team’s first 3-pointer of the game to cut the Wildcats lead to 20-11 midway through the half.

He would later feed Jones Jr. for a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 24-19, and followed that up with back-to-back triples of his own to cut the Northwestern edge to 27-26 with just over four minutes to play in the half.

Dread finished with 14 points on the day, while Jones Jr. added 12 of his own. However, the two guards combined to shoot 8-of-26 from beyond the arc.

The Nittany Lions were expected to sustain their positive momentum coming out of the half, but instead, it was Northwestern that came out of the locker room on fire.

On their Senior Day, the Wildcats shot over 50 percent from the floor in the second half and it started with a blitz to open the final 20 minutes.

The hosts opened the second half by trading buckets with the Nittany Lions, but that would quickly change as Penn State went ice-cold from beyond the arc and the Wildcats countered with a 9-3 run of their own to open up a six-point lead.

Even as Penn State fought back, cutting the lead to 61-56 with just over eight minutes to play, Northwestern remained confident, scoring 11 straight points in the span of three minutes to open up a 16-point edge and effectively put the game out of reach.

A couple of late garbage time buckets from Lamar Stevens couldn’t salvage his team’s performance to that point, as the senior forward finished with 18 points on just 5-of-20 from the floor.

His team wasn’t much better, shooting just 33 percent in a demoralizing loss to end the regular season.