This is a historic season for Penn State. There’s no denying that.

The Nittany Lions have already clinched their best Big Ten record under Pat Chambers and are well on their way to just their third NCAA Tournament appearance this century.

But somewhere along the way, amidst that eight game conference winning streak that saw Chambers and company pick up wins at the Breslin Center, the Crisler Center and Mackey Arena — places the program rarely ever leaves victorious — expectations were raised.

And that — in a vacuum — is positive.

Higher expectations leads to people being held accountable, which is supposed to lead to raised performance.

But when expectations get too high, too quickly, that’s when losses can go from tough-to-swallow to demoralizing.

That’s exactly how it felt after Penn State lost to Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday.

It feels weird to live in a world where any sort of loss to Tom Izzo and the Spartans is a disappointment, but after that win in East Lansing last month, it almost felt like the Nittany Lions should have been favored at home.

But this is still Penn State basketball and that is still Michigan State basketball.

Izzo didn’t turn the Spartans into a national power overnight. Chambers can’t do the same. It takes more than an eight game winning streak to become an elite program with 10 Final Four appearances.

So yes, this is a message for those Penn State fans irate after the Nittany Lions’ loss on Tuesday night.

Sure, it’s okay to be upset that Chambers’ team blew a 15-point halftime lead in their own building. But you can never count out Izzo in March, especially when he has an All-American senior point guard and the likely Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Because of his longevity and postseason success, Cassius Winston may be one of the best Spartans in recent years. But does he easily crack an all-time Izzo starting lineup? Probably not.

Chambers, on the other hand, had the program’s best player, Lamar Stevens, play his final home game on Tuesday night.

It took Chambers five years to get a player like Stevens on campus, and keeping him around for all four years might be an even bigger victory.

The point being, it takes time to become an elite program in college basketball. Sure, there are a few dozen really good programs around the country, and Penn State has been one of them this year. But only a select few are as prestigious as the one Izzo has at Michigan State.

Chambers has long said that the aspires to turn Penn State into something that remotely resembles the Spartans. But it’s taken Chambers nine years just to get to this point.

He and the Nittany Lions deserve all the praise in the world for what they’ve accomplished this season and will continue to accomplish, but Michigan State has the year-to-year expectations it does because of years and years of continued success.

Penn State has the chance to get there.

But have patience, Nittany Lions fans, this takes years to accomplish.