Former Penn State men’s basketball player Rasir Bolton released a statement on Twitter Monday morning alleging that head coach Patrick Chambers made a comment referencing a “noose” around Bolton’s neck in January 2019.

Why I chose to leave Penn State. pic.twitter.com/uszEPPJZPM — 🥳 (@rasir_9) July 6, 2020

Chambers released the following statement on Twitter in response to Bolton’s comments:

“I’ve realized the pain my words and ignorance caused Rasir Bolton and his family and I apologize to Rasir and the Bolton family for what I said,” Chambers said in the statement. “I failed to comprehend the experiences of others, and the reference I made was hurtful, insensitive and unacceptable, I cannot apologize enough for what I said, and I will carry that forever.”

After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 26, 2019, Bolton announced on May 28, 2019 that he would be transferring to Iowa State to finish his collegiate basketball career.

In his statement, Bolton said he reported the incident to his academic adviser immediately. Bolton also said he confronted Chambers and spoke with the athletic director’s office, and his parents contacted the athletic director’s office in writing and over the phone.

Bolton alleged that Penn State directed him to a psychologist and he was “taught ways to deal with Coach Chambers’ personality type,” according to the statement.

Bolton said in his statement that Chambers never apologized and told Bolton he was “from the north and wasn’t aware” of why the word would be offensive.

After addressing the incident, Bolton said there were subtle repercussions and he was told he couldn’t be trusted, the team didn’t trust him and that he wasn’t “all in” and “loyal.”

“I wasn’t the first and I know I wasn’t the last. Everyone’s position to speak out isn’t the same, so I am only speaking for myself,” Bolton said in the statement. “There is a serious need for change in the way players are protected and helped across the country when faced with these situations.”

Bolton said on multiple occasions, his parents drove to State College to meet with Chambers and the athletic director's office, and that during this time Chambers admitted to what he said.

Bolton said he heard from Penn State’s Integrity Office six months after the incident once he was already enrolled at Iowa State.

Bolton said in the statement that this incident “is not alleged,” as it is documented by the university.

“Surface level resources are not good enough. In most cases it is the Coach who is protected, while the player is left to deal with it or leave,” he said.

In April 2019, Bolton said in his final meeting with Chambers, the coach told him that he was “really impressed with how well spoken and organized” Bolton’s parents were, something that Bolton saw as another subtle insult.

In an article published by The Undefeated, Chambers said that he does not recall making that statement.

“I don’t recall that. I’ve been in this world almost my entire life,” Chambers said in the article. “I’ve been playing basketball since I was in second, third grade. I’ve grown up in this world.”

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour also released a statement on the matter.

“Patrick Chambers deeply regrets the words he chose and understands the pain he caused Rasir Bolton and his family,” Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said. “Patrick has stated that he is committed to educating himself and he is actively working to learn and grow, which will be imperative to his future success at Penn State.”

Barbour’s statement continued to say that the Black community of students, faculty and staff must have the opportunity to “feel safe, respected and welcome at Penn State.”

“Clearly our past actions and words have not always contributed positively to that goal. It is our obligation to embrace all in our community regardless of differences – the color of their skin, their ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, disability or gender should not matter,” Barbour said in the statement. “Our community of student-athletes, staff and coaches is stronger because of the diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives they all bring to our competitive venues and classrooms.”

Barbour added that Penn State will conduct an annual Intercollegiate Athletics climate survey that will offer an opportunity for the Intercollegiate Athletics community to provide feedback on the culture, climate and experience as it pertains to diversity, inclusion, respect and acceptance.

Barbour also said Penn State will establish an Intercollegiate Athletics Response Team to “more effectively address issues of concerns affecting the culture, climate and experience of the Intercollegiate Athletics community.”

Penn State will also provide educational opportunities for the Intercollegiate Athletics community to engage in thoughtful and impactful discussions. Barbour also said Penn State Athletics will work with the Student-Athlete Advisory Board’s Welfare Committee “whose responsibilities are to work with the Intercollegiate Athletics community to enhance the overall quality of life and personal growth and development of student-athletes through promoting a welcoming and inclusive environment for all student-athletes.”

Finally, Barbour said Athletics will contribute to Penn State President Eric Barron’s Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety.