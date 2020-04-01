After an abrupt end to the 2019-2020 campaign, Pat Chambers has been back on the recruiting trail looking to further improve his roster and has made yet another addition to his well established Philadelphia recruiting pipeline.

On Monday, he was able to score arguably the best transfer prospect in his time at Penn State with the commitment of former Binghamton guard Sam Sessoms.

This is an important acquisition for the Nittany Lions as Sessoms has always been one of those players who had been overlooked by major Division I schools due to his lack of size.

But the West Philadelphia native has proven people wrong time and time again during his young career, so expect him to have that same mindset as he arrives in Happy Valley.

Sessoms had a commendable run in his two years as a Bearcat but his first major success in the sport came at the high school level.

The 6-foot guard attended the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and faced off against some of the premier talent in the Philadelphia area as he competed in the same conference as current NBA players such as DeAndre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Mo Bamba.

Sessoms averaged nearly 29 points-per-game in his senior year at Shipley and was considered one of the premier guards in the Philly area.

Despite this, Sessoms did not receive many offers right away and had to wait well into his senior year before even receiving scholarships from low major D1 schools.

But once he made his decision to travel north to New York — and become a focal point at Binghamton — Sessoms did not look back as he racked up some impressive accolades in his two-year stint.

As a freshman, Sessoms took home the American East Rookie of the Year award to pair with a third team all-league selection.

He followed that up by leading the conference in scoring as a sophomore, averaging just under 20 points to go along with five boards and five assists per game.

Now, Sessoms brings an interesting element to this Penn State team, especially if he is able to play next season.

There is a good chance that Sessoms sits out the 2020-21 campaign due to NCAA transfer rules.

But regardless of when he begins his playing career as a Nittany Lion, Sessoms will provide scoring along with backcourt reinforcements, which will be pivotal in carrying a somewhat depleted frontcourt with the losses of Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins.

Pairing Sessoms with another do-it-all scorer like Myreon Jones could be very intriguing, and if he plays this year, rounding the backcourt out with Jamari Wheeler’s defensive ability would give Penn State the depth it needs to compete in a loaded Big Ten.