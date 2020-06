Penn State will be making an appearance in Brooklyn next season.

The Nittany Lions will take on Florida on Dec. 13 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The matchup between Penn State and the Gators will be one game of a quadruple-header as Purdue vs. West Virginia, Stanford vs. Georgia Tech and Army vs. Princeton will be playing as well.

The Nittany Lions last took on Florida in 2009 with the team winning 71-62 on the road. Penn State is 2-1 all time against the Gators.