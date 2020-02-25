After a nine-game winning streak and a rise to the No. 9 ranking in the country, Penn State dropped two games in the span of a week.

In both games, Penn State really felt the absence of sophomore guard Myreon Jones. Whether it was the lack of secondary scoring behind Lamar Stevens or the need for a confident ball-handler late in games, the Nittany Lions missed the sophomore guard.

On this possession, Penn State’s Izaiah Brockington and Myles Dread fail to make a simple dribble handoff and give the ball away to the Illini.

This was one of many instances where it seemed the Nittany Lions were in need of an added playmaker in the halfcourt.

Ayo Dosumnu was that dominant guard on the perimeter that Penn State didn’t have.

The sophomore took over for Illinois and dominated late in the second half as the Nittany Lions couldn’t find an answer for his offense.

With the Illini up by just one point with under 10 minutes remaining, Dosumnu knocked down this transition 3-pointer, and the onslaught began.

Illinois looked to push the ball in transition as much as possible, and Dosumnu found himself with a three point play opportunity after he was fouled on this layup.

In both of the last two clips, Penn State was late to get back in transition and allowed the sophomore to get quality looks.

The next offensive possession for Illinois ended with another bucket from Dosumnu, who had scored eight straight points for his team, and he wouldn’t stop there.

Andres Feliz slips the ball screen and Dosumnu has a ton of room to work in the mid-range on the right side of the floor.

Seth Lundy isn’t able to stay in front of the shifty guard and Dosumnu knocks down a jumper to further extend the Illinois lead.

The next time down the floor, Dosumnu torches Jamari Wheeler and makes a perfect pass to his big man, Kofi Cockburn.

Dosumnu was able to penetrate the Penn State defense with ease the entire game — just look at how many Nittany Lion defenders are paying attention to him as he enters the paint.

The following possession, Dosumnu found his way to the basket once more, capping of a run of 12 points in a row for his side, 10 of which he scored and the other two were assisted by the sophomore.

As for the loss to Indiana, Penn State fell apart on the boards late.

Despite a dominant 27-point outing for Lamar Stevens, the rest of the offense was lackluster as the team combined for just four assists in the game, with no individual having more than one.

The execution on both ends of the floor in the final minutes is what really hurt the Nittany Lions though, whether it was rebounding, foul trouble or turnovers.

With just under 10 minutes to play, Penn State was in striking range, trailing just by a single point.

But this play by Indiana’s Justin Smith put the Hoosiers back up by four.

The Nittany Lions forced Indiana into a bad shot late in the shot clock, but Stevens and John Harrar failed to secure the rebound and compounded that mistake with a foul on the shot.

Later on, Stevens gets beat baseline and Lundy is late to help in the paint.

The Hoosiers get another three point play opportunity with the foul and extend the lead even further.

But then the Nittany Lions would go on a quick run to close the gap.

Penn State cut the lead to five and had possession, but a careless entry pass from Myles Dread allowed Smith to get the steal on the backside coverage of Watkins’ post up.

Smith was lurking in the paint from the second that Dread got the ball, and the pass put Watkins in a tough position to make any sort of play.

At the other end, the Nittany Lions’ defense forced the Hoosiers into a bad shot late in the shot clock once again, but couldn’t secure the rebound.

It was a favorable bounce off the rim for Indiana, but there were also multiple Penn State players not boxing out or attempting to secure the rebound.

With just over a minute left to play, the Nittany Lions were once again in position to cut the lead to a single possession.

But Stevens couldn’t find an open teammate on the in-bounds pass and ended up throwing it up for grabs, and turning the ball over.

The original play fell apart for Penn State, and it was all out of timeouts.

Wheeler was open just as Stevens threw the ball to Lundy, but he never saw him and with that, the Nittany Lions’ hopes for a comeback were gone.