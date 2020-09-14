The start date for the 2020-21 NCAA men's and women's basketball seasons has been proposed for November 21.

The decision comes after the NCAA oversight committees for each sport met on Friday.

The start date was moved up from the previously agreed upon date of Nov. 25, and was first reported by Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Goodman also reported that the sport's Division I council will meet Wednesday to potentially vote on and agree to the proposal.

Division I Council set to vote Wednesday on moving the start of the college hoops season to Nov. 21. Source also said there will be recommendation of playing a minimum of 4 non-conference games and potential to start 8 hours/week to work with players - target date is Sept. 21. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) September 14, 2020

Multi-team events (MTE's), including preseason tournaments and tournaments at the beginning of the season were the primary reason for the new date.

Also agreed upon on Friday was the reduction of the maximum number of regular season games allowed for a team.

The number was previously 31, but has now been changed to 28 if a team plays in an MTE, or 26 if the team does not.

In the meeting, the committee also made a recommendation that teams play at least four non-conference games, as an effort to aid in the selection process for the NCAA Tournament.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE