Last Wednesday, Penn State’s offense looked as fluid as it has all season as the Nittany Lions handily beat Michigan on the road.

In games where Penn State’s offense has struggled, it’s been largely due to a lack of movement and shot creation. In Ann Arbor, Pat Chambers’ squad relied on a heavy dose of pick and roll and off-ball movement in its motion offense to get the ball in the bucket.

Early on it was clear that the Nittany Lions were going to run a lot of ball screens on the perimeter.

This possession starts with Myreon Jones getting a screen from John Harrar before Jones finds Lamar Stevens on the wing. Stevens gives a dribble handoff to Jamari Wheeler and then sets a screen for the guard before popping out.

Michigan’s Brandon Johns switches on the ball screen while Zavier Simpson fights through it, allowing Stevens to capitalize on the miscommunication with an open three.

Freshman Seth Lundy’s cut is also vital on this play as it clears the far side of the court, taking away any help that the Wolverines could have had on the pick and pop.

Myreon Jones has proven to be the best pick and roll operator on this Penn State team by far, and these two clips illustrate what makes the sophomore so dangerous.

Once again, the Nittany Lions use multiple ball screens in one possession during the first clip. Jones gets a screen from Stevens in the corner which gives him a bit of breathing room as he makes a quick move to create even more space before using Mike Watkins’ screen.

Watkins’ defender steps up to take away the mid-range jumper as Simpson went over the screen and Jones feeds his big man on the roll for the alley-oop.

In the second clip, the Birmingham native uses a quick step back move after his defender fought through the screen, and nailed the three.

Jones is such a threat to shoot or pass off the dribble, that defenders are kept on their toes and have to be ready for anything.

This time Jones and Harrar execute a beautiful pick and roll in transition as the junior forward receives a pinpoint bounce pass and is able to rise up uncontested.

Jones’ ability to shoot the ball off the dribble forces Simpson to go over the screen which then puts Jon Teske in a tough predicament, to play the roll man or contest the pullup?

What’s interesting about this play is the movement on the weak side from Izaiah Brockington and Lundy. The simple switch in position distracts the helpside for Michigan, allowing Harrar a clean look at the basket and also opening up a corner three — for two guys who didn’t play a season ago, it’s impressive to see little things like this helping the offense flow.

Here, early in the second half the Nittany Lions are able to get Jones going once more.

Stevens runs the same dribble handoff screen that he did early in the first half, but this time Harrar is in position to set a second screen for Jones.

Michigan guard Eli Brooks has to fight through two screens and gets no help from Teske, who looked lost in the pick and roll for most of the game.

The space that Jones gets allows him to take an in rhythm, relatively uncontested 3-pointer off the dribble to extend Penn State’s double digit lead.

This time the Nittany Lions’ pick and roll game results in an open catch and shoot three for the man on fire, Curtis Jones Jr.

Harrar sets a ball screen for Wheeler off a dribble hand off and rolls hard to the rim, taking the attention of Michigan’s defenders filling the paint.

On the weak side, a subtle downscreen set by Brockington frees up Jones Jr. to rotate to the top of the key, leaving the opposing defenders all below the free throw line and unable to contest the shot.

The off ball movement while then pick and roll is being run creates so much chaos that most of the Wolverine defenders don’t know who they’re responsible for by the time Jones Jr. has the ball.

Late in the game Penn State’s senior guard connected with Harrar for the basket that would really put the game out of reach for Michigan.

Once again, the Nittany Lions looked to put Teske on the perimeter and force him to defend a ball screen, and once again Penn State came away with a bucket.

Harrar rolls to the rim as Jones Jr. gets to the elbow and lobs the ball to his big man who is able to tap it in over the Wolverines’ center.