It’s a position Pat Chambers has been in before and will be in again.

His team was skidding. It had lost three straight games, all in disappointing fashion. The ball refused to go through the goal and his players were getting outworked on the glass. To many outside the program, consecutive losses to Rutgers, Wisconsin and Minnesota meant the sky was falling and another season was lost. It was same old, same old for Penn State basketball.

But inside the walls of the Bryce Jordan Center, things were just fine.

“You never want one [loss] to lead to two to lead to three,” Chambers said. “And I was really proud of them because they didn't look back, and everybody wanted to look back. Everybody wanted to repeat history and I wouldn't let them do it… What’s in the past is in the past.”

In front of 14,875 paying fans on Saturday, Penn State didn’t look back. The Nittany Lions shot 53.7 percent from the field and made 9-of-19 from beyond the arc, culminating in putting up 90 points on the No. 21 team in the country — a moniker Ohio State will not hold after noon on Monday — and made a lethargic Buckeyes team look dazed and confused.

For two hours on Saturday, Penn State masqueraded as a basketball school, and the largest crowd at a Penn State game in the Chambers era got its money’s worth.

Lamar Stevens produced a classic Lamar Stevens performance capped off with a thunderous one-handed slam to seal the win, and his teammates dove for loose balls and battled on the glass.

And even when the referees’ constant whistles ruined the pace of the game and took some air out of the building, the energy remained thanks in part to guest stars like Mike Gesicki, James Franklin and the Phillie Phanatic. The jump rope halftime performance put on by the Firecrackers received a full standing ovation, and the free television giveaways at multiple media timeouts bordered on the absurd.

It was — from a neutral’s perspective — a cool environment to watch a game in. But it also felt like yet another “prove it” game for Penn State, and that seems unfair to me.

“I mean, there’s a little frustration,” Stevens said when asked about outside reaction to the team’s losing streak. “But at the end of the day, I’m still staying within this team… We know what’s going on inside these walls. We just try to stay within each other.”

In a results-based industry, a lack of results is a problem. The highest point any program could reach is winning a national title, and the fact that Penn State hasn’t even been ranked in a preseason poll since 1954, let alone picked as an NCAA Tournament contender, affects the hubris of the program. Ask anyone and they’ll tell you, “Penn State isn’t a basketball school.”

And since that’s true, shouldn’t expectations be tempered? Shouldn’t a three-game skid during a season which saw the team ranked for the first time in over two decades and has the Nittany Lions on track to break into the field of 64 for the first time since 2011 be seen as merely a bump in the road rather than a detour to more basketball disappointment?

Shouldn’t the NIT championship in 2018 and improving recruiting classes be seen as steps in the right direction? Shouldn’t Tony Carr being drafted, Josh Reaves cracking the Dallas Mavericks’ roster and Stevens on his way to earning a shot at the next level be viewed as monumental wins at a place where basketball plays second and sometimes third fiddle?

For whatever reason, it doesn’t feel that way sometimes. Three losses caused the excitement of being a ranked team to evaporate, and the focus for some turned back to wondering whether Chambers was fit for the job and if the NCAA Tournament was still in reach.

Penn State constantly has to convince people, whether they be Nittany Lion fans, college basketball fans or media, that it’s a program worth paying attention to.

The Nittany Lions took the opportunity to do that on Saturday. But what will the reaction be the next time Penn State loses a game it shouldn’t have?

I don’t expect Penn State to vie for a national championship this year or anytime soon. But Saturday’s game, from the performance on the court to the energy in the building, gave people a taste of what a real basketball culture can feel like.

Maybe that will never be the norm in Happy Valley, but it definitely won’t become the norm if three-game losing streaks are viewed as reasons to lose interest.

“I know this team isn’t like other teams,” Stevens said. “So when people refer back to [past losing streaks], I know, being here for four years, that this team isn't like any team that's been here before. So I was confident that we would respond and I just thought was just a matter of time.”