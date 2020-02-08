About 30 minutes before tip-off, it was confirmed that sophomore guard Myreon Jones — an emerging star for Penn State — would miss Saturday’s game against Minnesota with an illness.

Suddenly, the 22nd-ranked Nittany Lions would be without their second-best player and an integral part of their offense in a game that they needed to win to keep pace at the top of the Big Ten standings.

But unlike in past years, Penn State didn’t flinch when one of its stars went down.

Instead, Pat Chambers’ group embodied the phrase “Next Man Up” on Saturday, getting contributions from up and down the lineup en route to an 83-77 victory.

“Obviously Myreon [Jones] being sick, and kind of hurt our end-of-game stuff because usually he has the ball in his hands,” Chambers said. “And then Mike [Watkins] being in foul trouble meant that we basically had two starters down and we were able to find a way...I thought everybody contributed to the success.”

Prior to the contest, Jones was averaging over 14 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field. He was also shooting 41 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and had gone over 15 points in four of the last five games.

However, the Nittany Lions were able to replace that production, and then some, thanks to strong efforts from Izaiah Brockington, Myles Dread and Seth Lundy.

After a couple of quiet games, Brockington tallied 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including a couple of key layups when the Gophers cut the Penn State lead to single digits in the second half.

He was joined by Dread and Lundy, as the tandem combined for 16 points and 12 rebounds on the day. Additionally, Lundy was 6-of-6 from the free throw line and Dread’s 29 minutes were the most he’s played in weeks.

Curtis Jones Jr. has been more productive at other points this season, but he chipped in seven points off the bench, and even Jamari Wheeler knocked down a 3-pointer as part of a 25-12 run that gave Penn State a double-digit lead at the half.

“They've got a lot of talent, they've done a good job of recruiting guys like [Seth] Lundy, [Myles] Dread and [John] Harrar has gotten much better,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. “Obviously, with Myreon Jones out, they're not as good of a team, they're better with him, but they still have some really nice pieces.”

This type of production also shone through in the second half, even as Lamar Stevens began to take over the offense.

Lundy opened the second half with five quick points, quickly pushing Penn State’s lead out to 45-28 and giving his team a significant cushion.

And when Minnesota inevitably made a furious run to close within striking distance, Dread hit one of his biggest 3-pointers of the season to put Penn State up 77-68 with 3:13 remaining.

“He's a big loss, don't get me wrong, especially with the way he's been playing all year long,” Chambers said. “Really, he's been very consistent on the offensive end and I thought our guards got key rebounds. [Lundy] had six rebounds, [Myles] Dread six rebounds, [Brockington] had five rebounds and some real timely layups that we sorely needed at that juncture of the game.”

Saturday wasn’t the first time that Penn State was able to win a key game in the Big Ten because of its depth.

In fact, the Nittany Lions have made a point to balance out their scoring across the lineup, as opposed to past years where the likes of Stevens or Tony Carr had to shoulder the majority of the load.

And while Stevens has delivered two of his best performances of his career in consecutive games, he hasn’t been alone in either.

On Tuesday against Michigan State, it was Jones who came to the aid of his teammate, splashing six 3-pointers in the road victory.

Four days later, Jones’ teammates collectively did just enough to give Penn State its sixth straight win.

“We can't go out and be Myreon Jones,” Chambers said, “He is unique. He's a scorer, and they call him 'Buckets' for a reason, but you have to do what you do. Don't go outside your lane and try to do something you're not.”