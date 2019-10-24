Penn State has added a fourth player to its 2020 recruiting haul with the verbal commitment of junior college center Valdir Manuel.

The 6-foot-10 Manuel originally committed to Seton Hall, and then St. John’s before eventually decommitting from St. John’s in April 2019, and choosing to stay at Harcum College, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Manuel announced his decision Thursday morning via Twitter.

Never give up, Great things take time. Ain’t no rush... it’s not the destination it’s the journey💯 word 4 word 🇦🇴#ClimbWithUs 🔵❤️🇦🇴 pic.twitter.com/XViRwwzQc8 — Valdir manuel 22 (@valdir_ngule) October 24, 2019

In his freshman campaign at Harcum, Maneul averaged 13.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game and was named a 2019-20 Street and Smith junior college "Super Soph" second-teamer.

Manuel will have two years of eligibility remaining upon his arrival in Happy Valley, which is expected to be following his season at Harcum College in the spring.