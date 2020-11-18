Penn State players are speaking out in support of their former head coach Pat Chambers, who resigned Oct. 21 after an internal investigation of inappropriate conduct.

When Chambers resigned almost a month ago, the following statement was released by the university:

"Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour accepted the resignation of head men's basketball coach Pat Chambers today following an internal investigation of new allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers. The new allegations surfaced shortly after The Undefeated's article and a review was conducted jointly by Penn State's Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices."

The Undefeated article mentioned in the statement was published on July 6, 2020 and detailed racist remarks Chambers directed at former Penn State guard Rasir Bolton.

“I want to be a stress reliever for you. You can talk to me about anything. I need to get some of this pressure off you. I want to loosen the noose that’s around your neck,” Chambers said to Bolton in January 2019, according to The Undefeated.

Bolton went on to transfer to Iowa State the next season. On July 6, Bolton posted a statement on Twitter explaining that the comment led to his transfer.

Following Bolton’s statement, Chambers apologized, calling the reference to a “noose” directed at Bolton “hurtful, insensitive and unacceptable.”

Nearly a month after Chambers’ resignation, and just a week before it's slated to begin its season, Penn State men’s basketball held its preseason media availability, and the first two players to speak gave opening statements regarding Chambers’ resignation.

“I was shocked and hurt by the decision that Coach [Chambers] made, but as a team we’re all committed to this season, committed to winning and getting back to where we were last year and finishing business,” junior guard Izaiah Brockington said. “As a team, we decided we want to play this season out for Coach [Chambers] and for each other, and that’s really the number one thing on our mind right now.”

Senior guard Jamari Wheeler followed Brockington, and, after giving a brief shout out to former Nittany Lion Lamar Stevens ahead of Wednesday’s NBA draft, Wheeler gave another shout out to his former coach.

“I want to give a second shout out to Coach Chambers. We miss him a lot, we wish he was here, still battling with us through this whole season coaching us,” Wheeler said. “Unfortunately some circumstances won’t allow him to be here with us.”

Wheeler and his teammates expressed their confusion regarding Chambers’ resignation and addressed some of the past issues with the coach.

“I’m still confused and don’t understand how that happened," Wheeler said. "I just want to give a shoutout to [Chambers], and we love him so much, and hopefully he gets another chance to coach at a high major and be a head coach again because he’s one of the best coaches I ever played for.”

“I know there’s a bunch of things about him being racist,” Wheeler said. “I’ve been here four years — a Black athlete that plays for him and is all the way from Florida… not one time was Coach [Chambers] racist or anything like that — so it’s just confusing and a misunderstanding.”

Wheeler went into more detail on what it was like within the program leading up to Chambers’ resignation.

“It was hard because earlier that day, before he announced it, we had a meeting with a couple people on the staff because we knew something kind of off, during the two weeks leading up to it, we just felt the vibe,” Wheeler said. “So me and a couple of guys on the team had a private meeting with a couple staff members that’s up above, and we were told that everything was good.”

Then, Wheeler was cut off by Penn State spokeswoman Rose Carter and declined to answer when asked a follow-up question about his answer.

After Wheeler’s press conference, four more players were set to speak with the media, and they all voiced their support for the former coach.

When asked, junior guard Myles Dread shared his displeasure with the situation.

“I’m not at peace with it,” Dread said. “I will not be at peace with it until everybody has answers as to why [Chambers was forced to resign].”

Dread was involved in an incident with Chambers during his freshman season, on Jan. 3, 2019 in a nationally televised game against Michigan.

During a timeout, Chambers yelled at Dread and shoved him in the huddle, sparking an apology from Chambers after the game in which he said he was trying to fire Dread up, and that it wouldn’t happen again.

That episode led to a single-game suspension for Chambers levied by the university.

“I believe that was blown completely out of proportion, the situation was handled and it was handled extremely fast,” Dread said. “Coach Chambers dealt with it with the administration, and after that, for it to come back up again, was absolutely unnecessary and uncalled for.”

Upon inquiry regarding whether or not Dread's incident with Chambers was included in the internal investigation, as well as inquiry regarding how much of Chambers' nine-year tenure as head coach was evaluated, Penn State Athletics spokeswoman Kris Petersen said in a statement that the program does not disclose details of personnel investigations.

Following Chambers’ resignation, Penn State’s entire 2021 recruiting class has decommitted from the program.

TaQuan Woodley, Houston Mallette and Elijah Hutchins-Everett were all 3-star recruits that made up the class before their decommitments.

Woodley cited Chambers’ resignation as the main reason for his decision to decommit from the program when he made his announcement via Twitter.

On Wednesday night, Woodley announced his commitment to South Carolina.

Now, Penn State is tasked with moving on and focusing on the 2020-21 season, with a future that remains uncertain due to the recent recruiting developments.

Brockington shared the message that Chambers left the team following his departure.

“It was shocking, it was emotional, but he left us with the message to stick together at the end of the day,” Brockington said. “No matter what happens, the team has to stick together because we all knew how good we could be going into the season — he didn’t want him not being around to change that or for our mindset to change on anything.”

Additionally, the statement from Penn State Athletics added that members of the department "have always encouraged our student-athletes to use their voice" and said Wednesday's press conference "was another example [of student-athletes using their voices]."

"They all have a relationship with Pat and wanted to share their support and appreciation for him and his contributions to the Penn State men’s basketball program," the statement said.