There were plenty of storylines from Penn State’s 72-69 buzzer beating win over VCU Wednesday.

Myles Dread’s miraculous game winner, Seth Lundy’s career high 32 points, or even interim head coach Jim Ferry’s biggest win in his short career as the Nittany Lions’ head coach, all make the cut.

But one aspect of the team that has proved critical to its success to start the year is the addition of transfer guard Sam Sessoms.

Sessoms, who transferred from Binghamton over the offseason, was brought in to do what he does best — score.

And after receiving a transfer eligibility waiver just weeks before the season, it was evident that the former All-America East player was going to make an immediate difference.

The West Philadelphia native needed to adjust though, as he would not only have his role refined, but would be coming off the bench after leading the America East in scoring just a season ago.

But after dropping 12 points in the opener and following that up with 17 in the win against the Rams, Sessoms feels that despite the challenge and change, he is confident in the role he is carving for himself.

“My role has definitely been a challenge, but I'm surrounded by a great group of guys, the coaching staff, and it's made the transition a lot easier,” Sessoms said. “My role at Binghamton was my role because of the people on the team. Your role in life is gonna change, and you’ve just got to go with it. When your number’s called, you’ve just got to perform, and that's what I’ve tried to do the past two games.”

While Sessoms’ production off the bench has been a surprise to some, his teammates, including sophomore Seth Lundy, said this is what they expected of the 6-foot guard.

And despite coming off the bench, he can become Penn State’s go-to guy down the stretch along with Lundy or Myreon Jones, which is a luxury not many Nittany Lion teams have had.

“He was huge. He definitely brings a spark off the bench, and he is definitely a big part of this team,” Lundy said. “You can see from the past two games that he’s gonna have a big role.”

When watching the last two performances from Sessoms, it’s apparent just how important he is going to be for Penn State beginning immediately.

Ferry is content with what Sessoms is doing right now and does not want to impede on the rhythm he, as well as his teammates, have gained throughout two games.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

So the offensive-minded Ferry is going to continue to coach to his players' strengths, while allowing them to play their own game when it comes time to take the floor.

“Sam has been Sam. This is what he does. This is what we knew he was, a tough guard that can break the defense down,” Ferry said. “I think he gives us versatility, to be able to play him with Jamari, to play him with MJ and Myles, I think right now, he's given us a tremendous burst off the bench.”

It is reasonable to think that Sessoms could crack the starting lineup at some point this season, given at times how much Penn State has needed him on the floor through the first couple games.

But Ferry isn’t quite ready to make that move just yet, considering the outlook of the roster, and the role the junior guard is carving for himself as a bench spark.

“I like where we're at, but things can change,” Ferry said. “Right now, I kind of like having [Sessoms] come off the bench, along with Myles. Guys like that are threats at multiple things.”

So as Ferry continues to try and get the most out of his new dynamic scorer, it seems as if the pair are on the same wavelength, considering the aggressive offensive mindset both the player and coach possess.

“Coach Ferry is a good coach. He's an offensive-minded coach, and we have a bunch of players who are playmakers and he honestly lets us go free,” Sessoms said. “If he sees a look and he likes the way we're moving, then we’ll stick with it.”

As Sessoms continues to grow accustomed to his new conference and coach, Ferry is sure he will succeed at any level.

“Sam is a good player, man. Good players are good players, I don't care what level they're at, and I thought he did a real good job,” Ferry said. “I think those guys fitting in together, whether it's [Sessoms], [Wheeler] or [Jones] being able to play with each other, I think is going to help us as we get better for the year."