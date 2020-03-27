Less than six months after signing with Penn State, Dalion Johnson has been recognized as the 2019-20 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Massachusetts.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while leading Phillips Academy to the NEPSAC Class A semifinals this past season.

A three-time NEPSAC All-Star, Johnson finished his four-year career as the program’s scoring leader with more than 1,600 points.

Upon receiving this state accolade, Johnson is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.