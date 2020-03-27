MBB vs Northwestern, Chambers and Lion
Buy Now

Penn State men's basketball head coach Pat Chambers celebrates a victory against Northwestern with the Nittany Lion during the alma mater Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

 Lindsey Toomer

Less than six months after signing with Penn State, Dalion Johnson has been recognized as the 2019-20 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Massachusetts. 

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while leading Phillips Academy to the NEPSAC Class A semifinals this past season.

A three-time NEPSAC All-Star, Johnson finished his four-year career as the program’s scoring leader with more than 1,600 points.

Upon receiving this state accolade, Johnson is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags