Less than six months after signing with Penn State, Dalion Johnson has been recognized as the 2019-20 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Massachusetts.
Congrats to Dallion Johnson (➡️@DallionJohnson) for being named @Gatorade Player of the Year for Massachusetts! Story🔗: https://t.co/9T4bshYjIm #GatoradePOY 🔵🦁⚪ #ClimbWithUs pic.twitter.com/Nb49A4pTci— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 27, 2020
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while leading Phillips Academy to the NEPSAC Class A semifinals this past season.
A three-time NEPSAC All-Star, Johnson finished his four-year career as the program’s scoring leader with more than 1,600 points.
Upon receiving this state accolade, Johnson is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.