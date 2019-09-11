On Sunday, Oct. 27, Penn State will host Delaware at the Bryce Jordan Center at noon. This exhibition game will help to raise funds for the Hoops 4 Disaster Relief Organization.

The proceeds earned from the exhibition game will go towards Louisiana Tech and Ruston, Louisiana in order to help rebuild the surrounding campus and community that was affected by an EF3 tornado in April of 2019.

Two deaths and massive damage resulted from the tornado. The funds will not only go to rebuilding the communities affected by the tornado. Students, faculty, and staff will also be aided from the Hoops 4 Disaster Relief charity.

Tickets to the exhibition game will be available Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. through the Penn State Athletics Ticket office. General admission costs $10, student tickets will cost $5. Because the event is a charity exhibition, parking will be free.

The last time Penn State and Delaware faced each other was on Jan. 14, 1980 - almost 40 years ago. In this series, the Nittany Lions hold a 10-0 advantage.