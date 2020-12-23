When describing Penn State’s 17-point defeat to No. 18 Illinois, a dejected Jim Ferry simply explained that “frustrating is a good word.”

Much of that “frustration” for the interim head coach, aside from blowing an early 15 point lead, came from opposing big man Kofi Cockburn, who exposed Penn State’s lack of interior size as he racked up 23 points on 11-of-13 shooting.

While John Harrar can always be counted upon for commendable effort, the 6-foot-9 big man got in foul trouble quickly against the 7-foot Cockburn, which left the Nittany Lions in search of a new answer.

And despite the efforts of Trent Buttrick and developing big Abdou Tsimbila, nothing was stopping the future NBA prospect from getting his way in the painted area.

This matchup problem was one which was notable heading into the game, but no plan seemed to click considering the efficient night Cockburn would end up having.

“We don't have a rim protector so we had to crowd his space, we had to front him in the post, we had to load up on the weak side, we had to pressure the ball, we had to throw different bodies at him and we had to go zone,” Ferry said. “There's a multitude of things that we had to do and multiple things that we did, but there was no excuse for our rebounding.”

That battle on the board was one that Penn State was utterly dominated in, as Illinois outrebounded Ferry’s team 36-25 and was able to cash in on 21 second chance points— many coming from the aforementioned Cockburn.

But while Cockburn steadily got into a rhythm as the game went on, the decision not to double the dominant big turned out to hurt the Nittany Lions.

With the perimeter threats that the Illini present, specifically star guard Ayo Dosunmu who had a night of his own, Ferry stressed he was not going to let the shooting beat them and continued to focus on what they do to combat Cockburn’s physicality inside.

“We didn't really go to double him because he's so big that when you go to double him he's going to see out of it,” Ferry said. “We didn’t want to give up threes.”

The ease at which Cockburn was able to score throughout the night proved concerning for Ferry and his staff though, considering the depth at the center position in the Big Ten once again.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood was surprised at the way Penn State guarded the Preseason All-Big Ten selection, as it allowed him some easy looks right where he prefers to work.

“Well, they didn't touch him, I mean they really didn't, Underwood said.” We wanted to attack their press with him at the back end of it in hard post ups and they got a lot of cross matches, trying to match up. Early, as his first four [points] I think we're all just either against the press or it was a real quick hit on layups with nobody around him.”

As the Nittany Lions try to move on from their struggles against the imposing Cockburn, things will not be getting any easier considering three out of the team’s next four matchups will be against ranked opponents.

And a good amount of that opposition has an interior presence that Penn State will look to prepare much better for next time around.

For guard Izaiah Brockington, who was asked to contribute at times down low despite his size, addressed what he feels needs to change for the Nittany Lions after Wednesday’s struggles— making things difficult for any opponent on both ends of the floor.

“We’ve just got to continue to box out and we’ve got to wear them down with our depth,” Brockington said. “Then on the offensive end for us we’ve got to try to attack guys like that, get guys in foul trouble. We’ve just got to wear them down. We just have to make them work for every possession, every shot, everything that they get, and really that's that's the main thing.”

