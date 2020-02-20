Most of the time, the Bryce Jordan Center is home for Penn State basketball.

But for one weekend every year, when the arena becomes the focus of the university’s attention as the epicenter of fighting pediatric cancer, the Nittany Lions often aren’t around.

Because THON is held in mid-February, it’s nearly impossible for the team to be involved in the 46-hour event to the same extent that Penn State athletes who compete in other sports often are. And because this time of year is the home stretch of the Big Ten season, the Nittany Lions are often not even in State College for the majority of the event.

But even though the team often spends THON weekend on the road, the impact of the philanthropic event isn’t lost on the players or staff.

“What these students do for THON and kids with cancer still continues to blow my mind after eight-and-a-half years,” Pat Chambers said.

Chambers, who was named the 2019 Collegiate Champion by Coaches vs. Cancer for his commitment to the American Cancer Society, has spoken often about how lucky he feels to have four healthy children who range in age from four to 11.

That’s why, when a “friend of the Nittany Lion” — Chambers was quick to point out that the Nittany Lion himself can’t talk — presented him with an opportunity to donate to the Lion’s ‘Seven K in Seven Days’ campaign, the ninth-year coach didn’t hesitate before pledging $1,000.

“I wanted to be all in,” Chambers said. “I wanted to be a part of it. More importantly, my wife did, because we’re blessed… I can’t imagine what parents go through. Let alone the kids, but the parents. The kids are resilient. What the parents go through is just — I don’t want to be in their shoes. I don’t even want to think about it. But when I do, I want to do something, an act of kindness in some sort of way. So when this was approached to me I jumped all over it.”

Scheduling conflicts make it an impossibility for players to have an opportunity to ever dance in THON, but if travel plans allow it, they often get in on some of the action. On Sunday, the No. 9 Nittany Lions will be in Bloomington to take on Indiana, and as of Monday, the team hadn’t settled on when it would be leaving State College.

“Mike [Watkins] and Lamar [Stevens], these guys, they’ll come by and support their classmates and students that they know,” Chambers said. “So they’re gonna try to help in any way they can.”

In Stevens’ and Watkins’ final year on campus, Chambers hopes the team’s most experienced players can pass the torch of showing his program’s support for THON.

“I think the support of them just coming here, they’ve done that in years past, and then we come home and it’s still going on and they come in and go right down to the pit and try to motivate and dance and hang out for a little bit,” Chambers said. “They know how special it is and they know what it means.”