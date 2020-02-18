The Bryce Jordan Center was loud. Probably as loud as I’ve ever heard it.

Illinois just had the first of its four second half shot clock violations with just over 10 minutes to play and Penn State regained possession after retaking the lead for the first time in almost 15 minutes.

It felt like the previous eight games for the Nittany Lions. They were going to ride the momentum and pull away for another key Big Ten win.

But in the blink of an eye, Penn State was down seven and would end up losing by six points for its first loss in over a month.

However, it wasn’t because the Nittany Lions played particularly poorly. Even without Myreon Jones, holding the Illini to just 62 points would’ve felt like enough to get a win at home.

But the Illini had the best player on the floor and he carried them to victory.

Simply put, Penn State got Ayo Dosunmu’d.

The Nittany Lions aren’t the first team it’s happened to and they certainly won’t be the last.

Dosunmu has hit plenty of big shots in crunch time this season and he hit a ton of clutch shots on Tuesday night, including his own personal 8-0 run that put the Illini up seven with 7:25 to play.

“Ayo’s about winning and you see that Mamba Mentality that he has,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said postgame.

After missing the team’s previous game, the star Illinois sophomore returned from a knee injury and looked like the same First Team All-Big Ten caliber player he’s been all season. Dosunmu finished with 24 points on 9-15 shooting and his floater to put Illinois up four with 16 seconds to go was the dagger that finished off Penn State.

But this isn’t the first time the Nittany Lions have seen opposing players have big nights against them.

Cassius Winston, Luka Garza and Daniel Oturu have all put up big numbers against Penn State in recent weeks. But the only difference in those games is Penn State’s own stars played even better.

On Tuesday night, Lamar Stevens scored just 13 points on 3-11 shooting, while Jones missed his fourth straight game due to illness.

The Big Ten is the toughest conference in the country and it’s all about getting great performances from star players.

Illinois got that from Dosunmu.

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Nittany Lions were subdued as the pep band played the alma mater after the final horn sounded. Myles Dread was visibly upset, holding his jersey over his face as his teammates put his arms around him.

This game was never going to make or break their season, but they are one of the best teams in the country and expectations are higher than ever.

Tuesday night was just one of those games where one player isn’t going to let his team lose. Afterward, it was Dread, who spent most of the night guarding Dosunmu, who put it best.

“He’s a great player. Great players make great plays.”