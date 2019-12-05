Lamar Stevens produced plenty of vintage Lamar Stevens moments in Penn State’s dominant win over Wake Forest on Wednesday.

But while Stevens’ 14 points and four steals were crucial to the Nittany Lions’ victory, it was actually a stretch while Stevens was off the floor during which Penn State delivered the knockout punch — before the teams even went to the halftime locker rooms.

With just under five minutes remaining in the first half and Penn State up eight, Stevens went to the bench after picking up his second foul of the evening. Over the ensuing four minutes and 39 seconds of gametime, the Nittany Lions — including by Myreon Jones, Curtis Jones Jr., Seth Lundy and Izaiah Brockington — went on an 11-1 run to grow the lead to 18 at the break.

“I thought that last four minutes of the first half really set the tone going into the second half,” Chambers said. “I thought they really held down the fort. Not only held down the fort, but increased the lead. We did that at Syracuse as well.

For the entirety of the second half, the Nittany Lions kept the lead at at least 18 points, and at one point reaching a 31-point advantage.

“Everybody comes in and contributes,” Jones said. “They know their role, we play as hard as we can. We know when Mike and Lamar are not in the game what we need to do. And at halftime we had the same mindset, keep doing what we've been doing and don't let up on ‘em.”

Stevens was by no means poor on Wednesday, and nights when he truly struggles have been few and far between since he arrived on campus in 2016. But he also hasn’t yet been quite as consistently dominant as he was for stretches of last year, and yet Penn State is 7-1.

If history is any indicator, Stevens will eventually go on tears which solidify him as one of the top players in one of the strongest conferences in the country. But yet again on Wednesday night, Penn State has proven it can win even when Stevens isn’t at his best — a statement which wasn’t true last year.

The most basic reason behind that is Penn State’s increased depth; Chambers has repeated that he believes 10 Nittany Lions are capable of getting serious minutes in the rotation, and after Wednesday’s game he said “seven or eight guys” are deserving of being looked at as starters.

But also important is that Jones has stepped up as the clear No. 2 scoring option behind Stevens and becomes the Nittany Lion which the team plays through when Stevens is on the bench.

“When [Stevens is] in the game, he's the first priority,” Jones said. “But when he's not in the game, it's not like I'm the first priority, it's just the flow of the game.”

That’s not to say Jones has had to shoulder all the secondary weight. The rest of the players in the rotation are filling in evenly and picking moments to shine.

Simply put, Wednesday’s win was just another piece of evidence supporting Chambers’ claim that this may be his deepest Penn State team.

“The guys off the bench compete against the starters every single day,” Chambers said. “So I get furious when the starting team doesn't win every drill or every game situation or every segment, but that just tells you how good our second team is… So it's nice to see that we can go deep into our bench and guys are producing.”