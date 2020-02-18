As the Big Ten season begins to wind down, two teams have separated themselves from the rest of the pack.

Maryland and Penn State have both won eight straight games, and currently hold the top 2 spots in the conference standings through 14 games.

While the two teams don’t play each other for the remainder of the regular season, there is a possibility that the Nittany Lions could overcome a one-game deficit, especially considering that the Terrapins still have to play Ohio State, Rutgers, Minnesota, Michigan and Michigan State before the end of the regular season.

Here are three storylines to monitor as Big Ten play enters its final few weeks.

Massive loss for Michigan State

Anthony Cowan Jr. dribbled across halfcourt and surveyed the defense.

After giving the ball up to a teammate, Cowan eventually got the ball back and attempted a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc.

The ball fell through the net with 1:18 remaining, giving Maryland a 62-60 lead and would end up being the centerpiece of a 14-0 Terrapins run in the final three minutes to seal a massive road victory for the visitors.

The win kept Maryland on top of the Big Ten standings, but it also was a huge blow for Michigan State.

The Spartans were in position to win the Big Ten just a few weeks ago, but losses in four of their last five games have all but eliminated those championship hopes.

Additionally, Michigan State has now been knocked out of the AP Poll for two consecutive weeks, as the preseason No. 1 team is looking like a shell of its former self.

With only one game this week, Tom Izzo’s side will look to get back on track before playing four straight games against ranked teams to end the season.

Here comes Ohio State

Don’t look now, but here comes Ohio State.

A month ago, Ohio State was thoroughly dominated by Penn State in a 90-76 loss to the Nittany Lions, as part of a soan where the Buckeyes dropped six out of seven games.

Chris Holtmann’s side took its fair share of lumps during the first half of Big Ten play, and it even appeared as if the Buckeyes were in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament.

Since then, Ohio State has won five of its last six games, a stretch that has included victories over Michigan, Indiana, Rutgers and Purdue.

In that span, Kaleb Wesson is averaging 14.3 points per game and chipped in two of his better performances of the season against Michigan and Rutgers.

The Buckeyes run a balanced offense, all of their starters can shoot from outside, and they are one of the strongest (if not the strongest) defensive team in the Big Ten.

Going forward, this is a team that can still make noise in the Big Ten Tournament, and beyond.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Monday, and the Big Ten saw four teams ranked in the Top 25, after Illinois fell out of the poll following losses to Michigan State and Rutgers.

Maryland rose up to No. 7 after a week in which it beat Nebraska and Michigan State in the span of five days, while Penn State vaulted up to No. 9 following wins over Purdue and Northwestern.

Iowa rose to No. 20 following a week in which the Hawkeyes split games against Indiana and Minnesota, while Ohio State vaulted back into the poll after knocking off Rutgers and Purdue in the span of four days.

Lastly, there were four Big Ten teams in the “other receiving votes” section, as Michigan State, Michigan, Illinois and Rutgers garnered votes from the AP voters on Monday.