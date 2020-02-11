Two of the Big Ten’s hottest teams are set to face off Tuesday night in West Lafayette.

No. 13 Penn State travels to Purdue as the Nittany Lions look to continue their dominance in the conference and notch a seventh straight victory while the Boilermakers are on a win streak of their own, winning their past three games in impressive fashion.

Purdue sits just a game above .500 in Big Ten play (7-6), but like most teams in the conference, it has been dominant at home.

The Boilermakers are 10-2 at Mackey Arena, having claimed notable wins over Minnesota, then-No. 8 Michigan State and then-No. 17 Iowa most recently.

In that game against the Hawkeyes, Purdue was on fire from deep, converting on 19-34 three point attempts en route to a 36-point win.

The Boilermakers are a balanced team that relies on widespread contributions to make up its scoring.

No player averages over 11 points per game and five different players average at least nine points per game.

Sophomore forward Trevion Williams is Purdue’s leading scorer and rebounder. Williams will likely be the primary defender matched up with Lamar Stevens as the 7 feet 3 inches tall Matt Haarms locks down the paint at the center position.

Haarms ranks in the top five in the Big Ten in field goal percentage, making over 56 percent of his attempts from the field.

This past weekend Penn State was without its second leading scorer and starting guard Myreon Jones.

Jones missed the game against Minnesota due to an illness and his status is still up in the air for Tuesday’s game. It is worth noting that Jones is practicing, per reports.

If the sophomore guard is to miss the game, Myles Dread is likely to step into the starting lineup once again, as he did against the Gophers.

If Purdue hopes to end this impressive run by the Nittany Lions, it will likely be because of a hot shooting night.

The Boilermakers are second in the Big Ten in three point field goal percentage, shooting 35 percent on 22 attempts per game.

But Penn State’s perimeter defense has been stellar as of late, and the Nittany Lions surely hold the advantage in guard and wing play if Jones is on the floor.

The battle down low will be interesting to keep an eye on as well. Penn State doesn’t have a player nearly the size of Haarms, and Mike Watkins is coming off one of his worse performances of the year.

A season ago, Purdue won both games against the Nittany Lions. One being an overtime thriller that saw Carsen Edwards drop 38 points, and the other was a game in which Haarms put up 18 points as the Boilermakers won by double-digits.