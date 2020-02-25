Very few teams understand the rigors of Big Ten play more than Penn State, and those difficulties were apparent last week.

After winning eight straight and putting themselves in a position to contend for a Big Ten title, the Nittany Lions lost consecutive games last week for the first time in over a month.

The losses came against Illinois and Indiana and effectively took Penn State out of the running for a Big Ten regular season championship. While the Nittany Lions are still in-line for a spot in the top-4 of the conference standings, the next couple of weeks have suddenly made things a lot more uncomfortable for Pat Chambers’ squad.

Here are three storylines to monitor as Big Ten play enters its final few weeks.

Impressive road trip for Michigan

At the turn of the month, Michigan’s NCAA Tournament fate was far from certain.

The Wolverines had just lost to Ohio State in a back-and-forth affair, and were sitting at 14-9 for the year and just 5-7 in Big Ten play. Juwan Howard’s side was a long way from being ranked again the AP Poll, and was rapidly sliding toward the NCAA Tournament bubble in the process.

Since then, Michigan has strung together its best five-game stretch of the season and is on an upward trajectory.

First, the Wolverines knocked off then-No. 24 Michigan State and dismantled Northwestern in Evanston a few days later.

They followed that up with three of their most impressive victories of the campaign, dominating Indiana at home before knocking off Rutgers and Purdue on the road in the span of four days.

Michigan held wire-to-wire leads in both wins and the victory over Rutgers was even more impressive considering the Wolverines were without Isaiah Livers at the RAC.

If Michigan can navigate through its last four games, its outlook for a deep Big Ten Tournament run looks a whole lot brighter.

Wisconsin quietly heating up

Much like their counterparts to the north, Wisconsin is another team that is having a strong month of February.

After an up-and-down January, the Badgers have won five out of their last six games and have racked up a few of their most impressive wins of the season during that stretch.

Wisconsin started the month by knocking off Michigan State by one point in Madison, and rebounded from a road loss to Minnesota with a dominant performance at home against Ohio State to go over .500 in the Big Ten.

A week after defeating the Buckeyes, the Badgers easily handled Nebraska and beat Purdue at home a few days later, in a game in which for different Wisconsin players scored at least 13 points.

Greg Gard’s team moved into a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten by winning its fourth straight game on Sunday, knocking off Rutgers to improve to 17-10 on the year.

At this point in the season, Wisconsin should be safely in the NCAA Tournament field, but a couple of wins over the likes of Michigan and Indiana won’t hurt.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Monday, and the Big Ten saw six teams ranked in the Top 25, as the top half of the conference had a strong week.

Maryland fell to No. 9 after a week in which it fell to Ohio State in Columbus, while Penn State also fell to No. 16 following losses to Illinois and Indiana.

Iowa rose to No. 18 following a week in which the Hawkeyes played just one game, a win over Ohio State, while Michigan vaulted back into the poll at No. 19 after wins over Rutgers and Purdue on the road.

Lastly, Ohio State and Michigan State rounded out the Big Ten’s participation in the poll at No. 23 and No. 24 respectively. The Buckeyes knocked off Maryland on Sunday while the Spartans rolled Nebraska in Lincoln last Thursday.